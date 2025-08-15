Patriots defeat Falcons in CPL opener

Six teams. Six venues. 34 matches. Only one eventual winner. The 13th edition of The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) got underway in Basseterre last night as the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots defeated Antigua & Barbuda Falcons in the first match, the Patriots running out winners by six wickets with 30 balls remaining.

Patriots skipper Jason Holder won the toss and elected to insert the Falcons, this turned out to be a shrewd move as only Karima Gore made a score of note for the latter. Gore survived a shaky start to post his maiden T20 half century, his 61 off 34 balls helped to stitch the visitor’s batting effort together and saw the Falcons post 121 all out.

On a sticky pitch that helped the bowlers the batters found it hard to time all their shots but the Falcons target was below par and hauled in with relative ease by the Patriots.