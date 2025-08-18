Understanding the border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela

Last Monday, Venezuela filed a rejoinder with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela. The rejoinder is an additional response to Guyana’s reply to Venezuela’s submission to the ICJ. According to the Venezuela’s Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, the document refers to the 3 December 2023 referendum which mandates the people of Venezuela not to recognize the ICJ, or any other judicial body, to resolve this territorial controversy. She stated that: (i) the 1966 Geneva Agreement is the only legal instrument binding Venezuela and Guyana to resolve the territorial controversy through a practical, satisfactory, and acceptable arrangement for both parties; and (ii) the rejoinder is the final written pleading by Venezuela before the Court.

It will be recalled that on 29 March 2018, Guyana filed an application with the ICJ requesting, among others, that it confirms the legal validity and binding effect of the 1899 Arbitral Award settling the boundaries between Guyana and Venezuela. This was after decades of unsuccessful efforts by the United Nations to resolve the border controversy in accordance with the 1966 Geneva Agreement. As a result, UN Secretary-General António Guterres recommended that the matter be referred to the ICJ for a ruling. Under the Agreement, in the event that bilateral efforts to solve the controversy fail, the Secretary General is empowered to choose ‘…another of the means stipulated in Article 33 of the Charter of the United Nations…’.

In today’s article, we present a summary of the key events relating to the border controversy between the two countries. Most of the information presented has been taken from a publication titled “Guyana in the World: The First of the First Fifty Years and the Predatory Challenge” authored by Sir Shridath Ramphal on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Guyana’s Independence.

The 1899 Arbitral Award

Venezuela’s claim to some two-thirds of Guyana can be traced back to around 1824 when the Venezuelan Ambassador to Britain formally presented to the Government of Britain a claim to the Essequibo region. The authorities argued that Venezuelans were the heirs of Spanish colonization and that Spain had occupied more than half of Guyana before the arrival of the British. On the other hand, Britain claimed that it acquired the area, which also included the oil-rich Orinoco Delta, from the Dutch under the Anglo-Dutch Treaty of 1814.

Under the Treaty of Washington of 1897 initiated by the United States, signed by Venezuela and ratified by its Congress, the International Tribunal of Arbitration was established to examine the two claims and to make an award. The Tribunal comprised five eminent personalities from Russia, the United States, and Britain. Both Venezuela and Britain gave the undertaking to consider the results of the arbitration as ‘a full, perfect and final settlement of all questions referred to the Arbitrators’, as per Article XIII of the Treaty.

Having listened to the arguments presented over a three-month period and having reviewed various documents, correspondence and other evidence presented, the Tribunal handed down its ruling on 3 October 1899. Venezuela was awarded the mouth of the Orinoco and control over the Oronoco basin, while Britain was awarded the part of Guyana claimed by Venezuela. It was more a victory for Venezuela since it considered the Orinoco basin more important than its claim over the Essequibo region. All indications were that the Venezuelans were happy with the outcome of the award, judging from the statements made from various persons in authority at the time. Sir Shridath quoted the then Venezuela’s Vice President as having stated that ‘[w]e were given the exclusive dominion over the Orinoco, which was the principal aim we sought to achieve through arbitration’.

On 5 December 1899, the President of the United States echoed similar sentiments when he stated that the Arbitrators’ unanimous decision as regards the boundary line between Guyana and Venezuela was determined, thereby ending the controversy that existed for the greater part of the 19th century.

As required by the award, boundaries were drawn on the ground between 1900 and 1904 with the participation of representatives from both Venezuela and Britain.

The Arbitral Award and the Cold War politics of the 1960s

The Cold War of the 1960s saw a change of heart on the part of the Venezuelan authorities. In 1962, Venezuela reopened the claim with Britain on the ground that the 1899 Award was the result of a political deal between Britain and Russia, with the collusion of British judges and the President of the Tribunal who was a Russian. As such, it considered the award at it relates to the Essequibo area ‘null and void’ while at the same time remaining silent on the award to Venezuela of the Orinoco Delta. In support of the new position taken, the Venezuelan authorities relied on a memorandum written in 1944 by an American lawyer who was a junior counsel for Venezuela at the Tribunal hearings. Sir Shridath noted that the lawyer had just received the Order of Liberator for his services to Venezuela and had had instructed that the said memorandum should not be opened until after his death. The lawyer died in 1949.

According to Sir Shridath, there was another important dimension that triggered Venezuela’s renewed claim to the Essequibo’s region. He cited White House and State Department papers (now declassified) expressing concern that Guyana’s Independence under a Jagan-led administration would see another Cuba. Sir Shridath also referred to the 30 June 1963 meeting between the British Prime Minister Macmillan and U.S. President Kennedy at which meeting it was made clear that there should be no independence for Guyana under a “communist” government. The Venezuelan President took advantage of this concern and proposed the development of the Essequibo area by U.S. and British investors in an attempt to curb the spread of communism and to place the area under Venezuelan sovereignty.

It should also be noted that because of the border controversy, Venezuela was able to keep Guyana out of the membership of Organisation of American States (OAS), and it was not until 1991 that Guyana was accepted to the OAS membership. Additionally, five months after Guyana gained its Independence in 1966, Venezuela breached the border on Ankoko Island in violation of the recently signed Geneva Agreement. Further, the failed 1969 Rupununi Uprising had all the hallmarks of the active involvement of Venezuela in terms of providing training and logistic support for the rebels.

The Geneva Agreement of 1966 and its aftermath

The Geneva Agreement was signed on 17 February 1966, three months before Guyana gained Independence, with the objective of bringing an end to the controversy. The signatories were Venezuela and Britain, with Guyana becoming a party after Independence. The Agreement provided for the establishment of a mixed commission, comprising representation from Guyana and Venezuela, to look into the controversy with a view to seeking a satisfactory solution and practical arrangements for its implementation. One of the requirements was that, in the event that the Commission fails to reach a solution after four years, the parties would be required to select one the means of peaceful dispute settlement to resolve the conflict, as provided for under Article 33 of the United Nations Charter.

On 4 April 1966, former UN Secretary-General, the late U Thant, acknowledged receipt of the Geneva Agreement and stated that ‘…it pleases me to inform you that the functions are of such a nature that they can be appropriately carried out by the Secretary General of the United Nations’.

The mixed Commission appointed under the Agreement held 16 sessions during the period 1966-1970 but there was no agreed outcome. The parties then suspended the operation of the Agreement for 12 years in the Protocol of Port of Spain. In 1990, they sought the Good Offices of the UN Secretary-General in an effort to move the controversy forward in accordance with Article IV(2) of the Agreement. However, after 25 years no significant progress was achieved.

In September 2015, Guyana requested the intervention of former Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon, to have the controversy resolved by judicial process under the Geneva Agreement. In December 2016, the Secretary-General announced that, if by the end of 2017 a solution of the controversy is not arrived at, and unless both parties jointly request that he refrain from doing so, he would choose the ICJ as the next means of settlement.

In January 2018, after a series of unsuccessful meetings between the parties, Secretary-General António Guterres announced his decision to submit the controversy to the ICJ. On 30 January 2018, he recommended that the Guyana/Venezuela border controversy be referred to the ICJ. On 20 March 2018, Guyana filed its application before to ICJ in which it requested, among others, a declaration by the Court that:

(a) The 1899 Award is valid and binding upon Guyana and Venezuela, including the boundary established by the 1905 Agreement.

(b) Guyana enjoys full sovereignty over the territory between the Essequibo River and the boundary established by the 1899 Award and the 1905 Agreement.

(c) Venezuela enjoys full sovereignty over the territory west of that boundary.

(d) Guyana and Venezuela are under an obligation to fully respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in accordance with the boundary established by the 1899 Award and the 1905 Agreement.

Latest developments

On 11 August 2025, Venezuela filed the above-mentioned rejoinder with the ICJ. According to Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Court will now schedule oral hearings on the merits of the case after which it will issue its final judgment on the border controversy, which will be binding on the parties under international law.