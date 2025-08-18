100 +: Notes on Political Parties that shaped Guyana

By Nigel Westmaas

Nigel Westmaas is a researcher and public scholar and Professor in the Department of Africana Studies at Hamilton College, New York.

(NB: This is an updated and modified version of an article published in Stabroek News in July 2019)

A review of public records, newspapers, books, and other sources reveals roughly 100 formally announced political parties in Guyana from the Dutch colonial era to the present. The vast majority were short-lived, often dissolving within a few years as leadership disputes, shifting alliances, and limited resources undermined their viability. These ranged from early groups such as the Citizens Party to modern parties like the PPP, PNC, and AFC. Measured by longevity, only a handful the PPP, PNC, UF (TUF), WPA, URP, and, more recently, the AFC remained active beyond two or more decades.

But there is a deep, wider legacy of political organisations and political actors that barely make mainstream discussion or reflection on this country. Expectedly, there will be subjective inputs and controversy about the type and size of political organisations that prevailed throughout Guyanese history.

Early political party formation

All political parties materialise in certain contexts. The early 20th century Guyanese historian PH Daly identified the colony’s first political party as the “Citizens Party,” led by Joseph Bourda of the late 18th century. A second early political organisation, the Planters Party (whose very title ratifies its backing of the plantocracy), appears to have had diverse names, and over a period lasting from its origins in 1871 to the early 20th century, was known alternately as BG Planters Association and Planters Association, the latter of which competed against the People’s Association in 1911. In the 19th and early 20th centuries, the raison d’etre for political formations was almost always predicated on attempts to widen the franchise, expand the restricted colonial directorates or policy-making bodies and to agitate for myriad economic and social causes in colonial Guiana.

The early political parties emerged during the struggle for an expanded electorate in governing bodies previously dominated by the plantocracy or colonial political institutions. These fora included the Court of Policy, the Combined Court and the electoral college of Kiezers, the latter dispensed with in the 1890s partly as a result of middle-class agitation.

Political party history in Guyana, like elsewhere, has the dilemma of determining conceptual and “activity standards.” How do we assess the viability of a political party? It is always confounding to measure or ascribe status, in size and support base (and impact) to a new political party, past or present. In Guyana, there were several cultural-ethnic organisations that were “political” in general terms but were never classified as political parties. For example, in the early 20th century, colonial Guyana witnessed the rise of the British Guiana East Indian Association (1919), the birth of the Negro Progress Convention from 1922 (the latter growing to approximately 40 branches throughout Guyana at its height), and the emergence of Garvey’s Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA). Although the first two of the groups can be described as local ethno/cultural organisations, it would be a travesty to insinuate that these groups did not intervene in, and influence, political discussion and activity.

While the focus here is on political parties in Guyanese history, the broader socio-cultural context and local happenings are as imperative as any political party’s “ideology” and subsequent interaction and impact with society. Political parties in the early 20th century, for instance, would have had to handle, or were shaped by, issues such as labour and poverty of the colonial denizens, adult suffrage, the scrap for an expanded franchise, the rise of labour unions, unemployment and the high cost of living, the many }

riots on plantations, rum shop closing hours, the struggle for shorter working hours, the indentured immigration debate, the effects of World War I on the colony, the colony’s budget, the discovery of bauxite, and the perennial road project to Rupununi. As far as political party intervention in this colonial period, a Daily Argosy report acknowledged the existence of three political parties in 1912—a “Government party, the Peoples party and Planters party.”

The formation of a new political party, “The Young Guianese Party,” was typical of the rise and swift demise of political organisations in British Guiana. The Daily Argosy reported its founding on August 1, 1914, on the cusp of the outbreak of the First World War:

“A largely attended meeting was held in the Independent Congregational schoolroom, New Amsterdam on Wednesday afternoon for the purpose of organizing the new political party whose propaganda will be to see that all men qualified to exercise the franchise are placed on the voters list; to make its members familiar with the political situation of the country and to carry an active political programme generally … It was decided to christen the association as ‘The Young Guianese Party’.”

The “Young Guianese Party” went on to contest general elections in 1916 with an undetermined level of success. It was not heard from again and some of its key leaders re-emerged in newer political entities or trade union leaderships.

Another party, the BG Political Association, established in 1912, ran aground rapidly, with the Daily Argosy in November 1914 listing it as “inactive due to funds.”

The organisation and title of the “Peoples Party” is a curiosity as it might have sprung from the famous Peoples Association and was said to mutate several times over, under different titles into the 1920s, and might even have coalesced with, or subsumed in an early 20th century politician ARF Webber’s Popular Party. At its height, the Popular Party contributed 7 elected members to the Guyana legislature before it became defunct by 1926.

There were also independent political players like AA Thorne and John Lucie Griffith. Thorne, Barbadian born labour leader, journalist, politician, and educator, was a titanic figure in colonial Guyana for more than 50 years. PH Daly described him as “the tomahawk of Socialist Economics.” Daly said with Thorne, “Socialism has always been a life and death struggle, a sort of Bright’s Disease which develops great symptoms when Capital offers his beloved Labour terms sugared to a dialectical flavor.” Throughout his political career, Thorne was mainly active as an independent politician, seeking one or more of the seats available on legislative bodies in the colony. Lucie Griffith for his part was a political figure for hire who identified with many movements and causes in his career,

A demographic of political parties over time

While space does not allow elaboration, in a summary breakdown of political parties by era and decade, it is noticeable that in certain periods or decades there were a greater number of political parties. For example, in the 19th century, there were approximately 7 political parties making an appearance; the 1920s witnessed the advent of approximately 4. In the 1950s, there was a surge in the birth of political parties, with around 15 recorded; in the 1960s, 10. The period of extreme political agitation against the PNC regime in the 1970s yielded only 3 political parties. The 1980s and 1990s saw the emergence of seven and ten political parties, respectively. From the 2000s to the present 14 political parties were listed, inclusive of the newly established parties like the ANUG, the FED-UP, and the Liberty and Justice Party.

In total, 18 political parties were not identifiable by year of origin or activity. Except for political title, these parties were characterised by relative silence on their formal arrival, period of activity, programme, or fate, and fleeting reports of their activity in the press. After the Second World War, there was a surge in the formation of political parties, but the period was shaped above all by the events of 1953, when the first election under universal adult suffrage was held. While local and international attention was directed at the fortunes (or lack thereof) of the PPP, there were other political stimuli via parties that went largely unrecognised. Examples abound and are provided here in short sketches.

The Guiana National Party (GNP) struggled to make an impact during the 1950s, overshadowed by the publicity surrounding the People’s Progressive Party (PPP). Although its members campaigned under the GNP banner, they often contested seats as independents. The party was led by Rohan Loris Sharples, a highly respected rural physician, and Charles Clarence Bristol, a well-known schoolteacher. Five of its members ran in rural constituencies.

The Guiana Rightist Party, founded in 1956 in Bloomfield, Corentyne, promoted a conservative agenda under the leadership of Gool Sheer Rahaman. Around the same time, the United Democratic Party (UDP) gained traction among the Afro-Guyanese urban middle class. Led by figures such as John Carter, the UDP would eventually merge with the People’s National Congress (PNC).

In 1951, there was a call for the creation of a British Guiana Labour Party, although it never gained a strong foothold. The short-lived Guyana Independence Movement, launched in 1958 by Narine Singh with George Younge as chairman, also struggled to sustain momentum. In August 1959, the Progressive Liberal Party was established under Shakoor Manraj and Fred Bowman.

The 1960s saw another wave of political organisations emerge in the final years before independence and the early years that followed. The Guyana United Muslim Party (GUMP), formed in 1964, was led by Mohamed Hoosain Ghanie and positioned itself as a representative of Muslim rights. In 1968, another Guiana National Party was formed with Amerindian leadership, but it failed to register for that year’s elections.

By the 1970s, new efforts continued. The Liberator Party, headed by Dr. Ganraj Kumar and chairman Dr. Makepeace Richmond, emerged as a middle-class-based party and contested the 1973 elections.

Were there any attempts to form a women’s political organisation? Not formally. Instead, individual women worked within political parties and social organisations, while also advocating for women’s rights. In 1930, the Daily Argosy reported on the “First woman in active politics” when Mrs. H. Glasgow became the first woman to serve on a local government board, representing Kitty. Others, like Gertie Wood, campaigned for expanded voting rights, women’s equality, and labour issues.

Figures such as Janet Jagan, Hildred Britton, Marion Rockcliffe, Andaiye, Philomena Sahoye, Gertie Wood, Margaret Ackman, Gertie Collins, and Alyce Fraser form a strong lineage of political and social activism that helped shape modern Guyana. In 2025, two on the nominated political parties that submitted lists have women leaders, namely Amanza Walton-Desir and Simona Broomes.

In the current 2025 elections, around 20 political parties initially signaled their intention to contest. However, only seven met the official requirements to submit their candidate lists to the Elections Commission by Nomination Day. These were: A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), the Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP), the Alliance for Change (AFC), the Forward Guyana Movement, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), and the Horizon and Star Party. The rest either withdrew, failed to meet the eligibility criteria, or did not complete the nomination process.

The record of political parties in Guyana elicits several broad observations.

First, the life of a political organisation can generally be traced through its founding, leadership, and early platform or interventions. Yet when parties decline, they tend to disappear quietly. Formal announcements of dissolution are rare, leaving gaps in the historical record and making it difficult to assess the full trajectory of their role in public life. This silence reflects not only the fluid nature of party politics in Guyana but also a broader reluctance to acknowledge political failure.

Second, Guyana’s political memory is shallow. The country lacks a sustained and comprehensive engagement with its own political history, even in the short term. This has allowed the dominance of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and the People’s National Congress (PNC) to overshadow the contributions, however brief or limited, of other parties. As a result, younger generations often inherit a narrowed and distorted political narrative, one that treats the rivalry between these two parties as the sole engine of the nation’s political development.

Finally, preserving the histories of both successful and unsuccessful parties is not just a matter of archival interest; it is a democratic necessity. Recording their ambitions, platforms, and outcomes whether they achieved their goals or fell short would provide a richer and more accurate account of Guyana’s political evolution. Such a record could also guide future political actors and organisations, offering lessons in both what to emulate and what to avoid, whether in building a healthy political culture, or in guarding against further decline in moral standards, as the country approaches each new election.