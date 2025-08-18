Ali makes big promises if he wins

PPP/C Lethem rally

-old age pension to be $60,000 per month

-transportation allowances to be paid

Should the PPP/C win the September 1st General and Regional Elections there will be sweeping expansions of social programmes President Irfaan Ali said, as he last evening announced in Lethem that public assistance will be $40,000, old age pension $60,000 along with a $50,000 transportation allowance and that the school and transportation grants will be $200,000 per child.

“This is not empty promises or blank bullets. I am giving you the numbers; the cost to the economy; the budgetary constraints. I am giving to you the conditions through which we came up with these numbers, because you can be assured your government will implement and deliver this to you, the people of Region Nine and of Guyana”, Ali who is seeking another term said, as he addressed a large rally in Region 9.