Chemicals storage facility proposed for EC Vieira Investments at Houston

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has served notice that a proposed chemicals storage facility by EC Vieira Investments Ltd. in Houston, Georgetown, will not be required to undergo a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).
This decision, publicized in yesterday’s Sun-day Chronicle, made in accordance with Section 11(2) of the Environmental Protection Act, Cap. 20:05, was based on the agency’s determination that the project is unlikely to have a significant impact on the environment. The facility, located at Block ‘X’ Portion H3 Rear Plantation, aims to store oil and gas chemicals.