GDF Officer completes logistics course in China

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) announced in a release on Friday that Captain Jermis Batson has successfully completed the Logistics Staff Officer Course at the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Joint Logistics Support Force University of Engineering in Chongqing, People’s Republic of China.
Captain Batson graduated with the designation of Qualified Logistics Staff Officer (QLSO), a professional certification that reflects his readiness to assume advanced leadership responsibilities in the logistics domain. The release described his accomplishment as a strategic enhancement to the Force’s operational capabilities, particularly in supporting deployments across Guyana’s interior and border regions where mobility, endurance, and sustainment are mission critical.