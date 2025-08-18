Jockey crushed to death at Guyana Cup, Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee expresses condolences

A promising young jockey, Kishawn Pereira, 19, died last evening after a tragic fall during the penultimate race at the 17th annual Guyana Cup around 6:30 pm. Pereira’s horse, Blinding Lights, reportedly tripped on a poorly conditioned track, an incident that has prompted an outcry from racing fans for an immediate investigation.

Eyewitnesses described the conditions at the Rising Sun Turf Club in Berbice as hazardous. “It was dark, and the track had wet spots and loose dirt,” one person recounted to Stabroek News, speculating that the poor lighting and track quality likely contributed to the fall. While the horse got up after the fall, Pereira did not. According to a witness, the jockey’s face was severely crushed.

Pereira, who made his debut just last year, was a rising star in the local horse racing community. A video captured days before the race shows the young jockey expressing his excitement, telling fans, “I have been having couple well mounts and I want the fans to come out and support, I will put out my best.”

On April 28 this year, the Horse Racing Authority Bill was passed in an effort to modernize and regulate horse racing in Guyana. Just last week, on August 10th, President Irfaan Ali had praised the sport, stating at a rally in Bath, Region Five, that Guyana would soon have a “world-class horse racing track.”

The incident, however, has ignited a wave of demands on social media for accountability from the racing community. Fans are calling for a full investigation, citing long-standing concerns about the track’s condition and the need for better lighting and safety protocols to prevent future tragedies.

Official Statement from the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee

It is with deep sadness that we confirm the tragic passing of 18-year-old jockey, Kishawn Pereira, following an accident in Race 10, just before the feature event at today’s race meet.

Immediately after the fall, our on-site paramedics and ambulance team responded and rushed him to the hospital. Despite their best efforts, he unfortunately did not survive.

For the past 17 years of hosting the Guyana Cup, we have prided ourselves on running safe and incident-free events. This makes today’s tragedy even more difficult for all of us to accept. Earlier in the day, we experienced light showers that may have left soft spots on the track, conditions that cannot always be predicted or easily seen. While the circumstances remain under review, we want to assure everyone that safety is and will always remain our top priority.

Kishawn was a talented young rider with a bright future ahead of him, and his loss is a tremendous blow to the entire horse racing family. We extend our deepest condolences to his loved ones and ask that the public and media respect their privacy at this time.

We remain committed to working with horsemen, officials, and safety experts to ensure that Guyana’s sport of kings continues to grow while safeguarding the lives of all those who make it possible.

— Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee