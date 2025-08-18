Norton accuses PPP/C of corruption

APNU’s Presidential Candidate, Aubrey Norton, minced no words last evening in his critique of the current administration, touching on issues of corruption, governance, and economic management.

In his address to hundreds of supporters at Belladrum, Berbice, Norton stated, “It is not that we lack the ability to do street protests; it’s because we thought it wasn’t in the best interest of the country at the time… “

The presidential hopeful launched what could be described as a scathing attack on the government’s competence and integrity. “Guyana needs to be governed properly. At present, Guyana is governed by a set of incompetent people. Their best qualification is plundering the treasury. I call it the government of thief man galore! Thief man galore! I have never seen a government with so many thieves.” He continued, alleging, “They don’t care. They have become barefaced with their corruption.”