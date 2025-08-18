Still no evidence from PPP/C that 50,000 jobs created

One of the main promises in the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) 2020 manifesto was the creation of some 50,000 jobs, however, there is still no hard evidence or data provided by the incumbent that shows in which areas those employment opportunities were created, although the party is currently campaigning on the claim that over 60,000 jobs materialised.

This lack of evidence of jobs created has seen government criticised for trumpeting its efforts at tackling unemployment and calls have been made for the Irfaan Ali administration to either produce or point to data to substantiate its claims, in the absence of reliable labour statistics.

When its manifesto was launched in 2020, the PPP/C contended that under the then ruling APNU+AFC, 30,000 jobs were lost and it was why it had a plan to create at least 50,000 jobs, especially for youths, by the end of its first term, should the party be elected.

“As the PPP/C prepares to lead Guyana once again into an exciting future, our plan provides Guyanese with more jobs, particularly jobs for a new generation of Guyanese with higher education, vocational skills, and higher disposable incomes,” the manifesto stated.

The party said that while the public sector would continue to be a major employer, the private sector would be further incentivised to create more and better paying jobs.

“The PPP/C will provide the enabling environment and incentives for expansion of existing businesses and emergence of new businesses, by removing obstacles to business growth, offering a fiscal regime that encourages investment, providing an empowering regulatory framework in which businesses can operate in a globally competitive manner, and promoting skills-training to provide employers with a pool of highly-trained and skilled human resources, among others,” the manifesto read.

“As part of the PPP/C fiscal and monetary policy, there will be the continuous review of taxation to support wealth creation and not serve as a disincentive to the expansion of business opportunities. In addition, the policy will be geared towards accelerating social spending and expanding infrastructure, reduce the bureaucracy, processing time for applications, and other paperwork required for doing business,” it added.

Last May, President Irfaan Ali declared that his government had created more 50,000 new jobs since August 2020 and that it was deeply rooted in the working class.

Currently, the PPP/C has erected a number of billboards across the country boasting a comparison of its manifesto promises as against deliverables. On the Heroes Highway, a billboard asks the electorate to vote for the PPP/C for a second term and states that 60,000 jobs have been created since 2020.

The major impetus for new jobs over the last 10 years has been the oil and gas industry. In June this year, ExxonMobil said in its financials for 2024 that “More than 6,100 Guya-nese currently work in support of our Stabroek block operations, which is nearly 70 per cent of the local oil-and-gas industry workforce”. Who could lay claim to this figure is open to debate as many of those jobs would have begun to be added during the 2015 to 2020 period. If only 6,100 jobs have been added by this hugely capital intensive industry it is difficult to see where substantial numbers could be added to this outside of the construction and tourism industries which are seeing growth.

2021 figure

Guyana’s Bureau of Statistics (BoS), which is the central statistical arm of government, has no information on unemployment, no updated figure on youth employment or by extension, labour statistics. When approached last week by Stabroek News, the bureau gave a 2021 figure for youth unemployment at 31.9 per cent. In 2019, it had stated that the figure was 29 per cent.

The BoS had previously compiled a quarterly report – Guyana Labour Force Survey (GLFS) – which gave insight into employment, unemployment, and underemployment, to help the government develop and evaluate labor market policies. The survey covered all regions of Guyana and included individuals aged 15 and older, regardless of employment status.

While there is no data on which sectors the jobs were created, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo in April of this year had said that there are approximately 15,000 part-time workers on the state’s payroll. Those persons are attached to several programmes across various sectors, including public works, education, health, agriculture, and administration.

The Pathways programme was launched in 2022 by government to supplement household incomes, particularly in light of the rising cost of living brought on by several external factors, most notably the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative allows individuals to work for 10 days per month and earn up to $40,000.

Jobs are offered within specific government ministries and agencies, with the programme catering to one person per household.

Last December, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, disclosed that 2,558 of the workers of Pathways are from the hinterland regions, including regions One, Seven, and Nine. Additionally, 11,457 of the part-time workers – about 75 per cent – are women.

As of December 2024, a total of 15,283 persons were employed under the programme.

“When we commenced the Pathway programme, it was for several reasons,” Parag had explained. “We were ensuring that we met our manifesto promise of job creation. The individuals employed under the programme were previously unemployed. Our aim was to ensure that most households would have at least one person earning an income”, she said.

A 10 days per month job is not the kind that politicians usually promise on the campaign trail.

A $40,000 stipend is also given to Community Service Officers in the hinterlands for that programme which government launched in 2022, and last year the programme was allocated $10 million from the national budget to further advance it. Indigenous youth between the ages of 16 and 35 receive the sums as they train in areas government believes are designed to empower them with necessary skillsets to earn for themselves.

In June of this year, Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai said that the programme had 2,759 participants.

The opposition has been at loggerheads with government over the part-time projects, arguing that they bring no sustainable employment benefits to the youths and that government should compile data to show permanent employment transitions of the participants. Another downside the opposition had argued, was that the part-time workers are made to do political work. This claim has been rejected by government.

Training youth

Another programme that focussed on training youth to help them gain employment is the five- year (2022-2027) Canada-supported CA$9.2 million Empowering the Next Generation: Agency and Gender Equality (ENGAGE Youth) Project, implemented by the World University Service of Canada (WUSC) and led in partnership with the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs (MoAA).

Canada’s contribution, along with additional in-kind support from WUSC, will enable the project to be implemented across regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine, reaching a maximum of 48 Indigenous villages to empower 6,484 youth, especially young women.

Over time, the initiative is expected to create broader economic opportunities and strengthen leadership capacity, positively impacting over 15,000 individuals in hinterland communities.

Government has said that with 7,000 jobs cut when four sugar estates were shuttered by the former APNU+AFC government, it had secured 4,000 jobs for those who had been laid off, with other sectors and areas absorbing the others. These jobs that were created that boosted the sugar sector over the past five years were also posted on the billboards.

In the oil and gas sector, President Ali has said that even as government aims to create a thriving non-oil economy, the oil and gas sector has seen over 6,500 new jobs created and spin-off jobs are more than half of that amount.

In the area of tourism, Ali stated that there would be an increase in job creation as the many hotels being built would need persons to run them. Guyana’s Vice President this year estimated that as many as 4,000 jobs could be created from the hotel demand.

And with much input into infrastructure growth and the building boom here, Ali has also reasoned that sector would see thousands of jobs created. However, construction labour workers are not permanent occupations.

The opposition and members of civil society have cast doubt on government’s boastings on unemployment reduction as they posit that to date no empirical evidence can be found to back up government’s numbers. Criticism has also been directed at the Bureau of Statistics for its lack of data on labour.

In June, civil society activists Janette Bulkan, Andre Brandli, Alfred Bhulai, Kenrick Hunte, Darshanand Khusial, and Joe Persaud, expressed their criticism of government’s trumpeting of job creation saying that not only was data not available, but the figures posted by international organisations’ respective country profiles on Guyana, do not support government’s numbers.

“We cannot account for PPP/C claims of employment increases of 50,000 or 60,000 new jobs over 2020-2024 period.” they wrote in a letter to the editor in the June 8th publication of the Stabroek News, as they referenced models used.

They said that data on Guyana’s employment was garnered from the World Bank country profile overview and the Bank of Guyana annual report for 2024, and they derived their own probabilities. “The World Bank uses a model from the International Labour Organization (ILO) to estimate the number of unemployed as a percentage of the labour force. We estimated the number of employed persons as (labour force x (100 – percentage unemployed) /100). We extracted employment figures for 2020 and 2021 also from the Guyana labour force survey by the Bureau of Statistics (November 2021). The Bureau’s figures of 251,000 in 2020 and 264,900 in 2021 match reasonably well our estimates of 265,600 in 2020 and 268,800 in 2021. In contrast, the Private Sector Commission’s (PSC) estimate of 47 per cent employment of the labour force in December 2023 (= 149,000) differs greatly from (is only about half of) the ILO-based estimate,” they explained.

The group related that from their model using the data provided, employment may have increased from 2020 to 2025 by 20,200, and they provided a table to show their calculations.

However, they noted that from press reports, they could account for extra employment from three government schemes since 2020: 15,283 in the part-time Pathways project paying $40,000 per month; 2,700 Amerindian Community Support Officers (CSOs); and 6,484 in the ENGAGE project which gave a total of 24,467. “None of these three projects offers full-time employment,” they stated.

The group reasoned that it is natural for an incumbent government to issue glossy claims in the months before a national election. “But doubling the verifiable data, and including part-time, discretionary employment, suggests a government ruling by the seat-of-its-pants and not by evidence,” the letter stated.

“When 37 per cent of the national budget comes from the pitiful gleanings from the crafty, not to say deceitful, oil consortium led by ExxonMobil (Chris Ram in Part 159 of his column – The Road to First Oil, Stabroek News, 06 June 2025), the citizens of Guyana need a more alert, analytical and evidence-based government than is shown by the exaggerated claims to have generated new jobs in the period 2020-2024,” it added.