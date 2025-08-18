Dear Editor,

On August 12, following a petition by Mohamed’s lawyers, OFAC clarified that banks need not close accounts of individuals merely associated with sanctioned persons unless directly involved. While helpful, this revealed a government faux pas: procedural ambiguity allowed persistent gadflies like Mohamed to exploit gaps and disrupt operations. From a political science perspective, this illustrates Weber’s warning that unclear bureaucratic rules erode legitimacy. Dahl’s pluralist theory reminds us that ignoring dissent risks public disillusionment, while Mancur Olson’s “institutional sclerosis” shows how concentrated power stifles adaptive governance.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo’s “one-man flag bearer” tactics, reinforced by a culture of blind loyalty, amplify these problems. Centralized decision-making alienates allies, frustrates citizens, and—especially during this election season—has become a liability. Every political candidate and corporate leader, and indeed any government, should take heed: ignoring transparency, accountability, and stakeholder input carries severe reputational and operational risks. The next step for any government should be clear procedural safeguards and enforceable timelines for repetitive or frivolous queries. This would protect public resources, reinforce accountability, and restore confidence in governance while respecting citizens’ rights to challenge authority.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard