Kudos to all for a well fought race… thus far

Dear Editor,

It’s only a matter of two weeks more to go until the curtain falls but not before the “Fat lady sings.” Come September 1st, who will be celebrating perhaps with “Tequila?” Music lovers of course would recall the enticing musical rendition from the 50’s and the current day liquor. Both, incidentally, carry that Latin American flavour and savor. Will records be broken or, will it be a case of the broken record?

The horses were off on May 26th as President Ali announced that September 1st will be the date for Guyana’s General and Regional elections. The country was then ushering in the celebration of Guyana’s 59th independence Anniversary. Many were caught off guard and were unprepared. The anticipation was centered for a November date but, all things not being equal, parties, politicians and people had to scramble for a jump start. Is the best left for the last?

As the jockeys and drivers bring home their batons to the finishing line, it’s anyone’s guess who will receive the checkered flag as the winner. But the final stretch is a crucial, critical and calculative stage when gears are shifted. As the race comes to an end, it is envisaged that more dramas and traumas will be in store for the electors. Will new strategies be deployed?

Some 21 parties originally indicated their intentions to compete in a much eye catching and challenging race, envied for the coveted prize of controlling the oil revenue and also, for the prominent, pronounced and popular position as president for a nation which has attracted the world’s attention as fastest developing country in this hemisphere, and, the wealthiest nation as per GDP per capita. 6 parties have winded down the election fever. Will there be a failure of any of the favourites, or, will there be the undoubtful success?

Through sheer strength, grit and determination, the 6 parties have kept their heads above water. The different colours have had tsunamic effects, fading shades, phasing affects, uncharted changes, artistic styles and cultural impressions. Kudos must be given to all for a well fought race despite the circumstances and questionable intricacies. Will there be any last-minute drop out, or, will they all see it through the end?

The remaining days will see no one winding down but up. Some will keep the pressure on in order to maintain their lead, others will clamber to visit uncovered grounds while a few may be exhausted to maintain the pace. Guyanese have had quite a mouth full to deal with: having to decipher who is right from wrong; who is telling lies or the truth; who is providing more choices and who is not sounding sensible; who is making solid promises and who is making fools of themselves; who holds dignity and integrity and who appears false and illusive; who is real and who is fake; who is well equipped and who has a poor outfit; and above all, who is capable of running a disciplined administration for the peace of the people, the progress of the country and the prosperity of development in the interest of both people and country. Is there an obvious choice that is knocking on the door of every Guyanese?

The answer lies in the numbers of the ballots that will be counted come September 1st. We can hope and pray but what will matter is Guyanese exercising their constitutional right to mark their X on their favorite franchise. It is predicted that this election will be free, fair and transparent without the unhealthy encumbrances from the previous election which helped to undermine democracy in Guyana. Will the local, regional and international observers have a walk in the park as they diligently do their duties, or will they be hindered from performing their assignments?

Sincerely,

Jai Lall