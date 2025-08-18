Sports

Jockey dies after fall at Guyana Cup

Master Z Stable’s jockey celebrates atop Data Man after clinching the 2025 edition of the Guyana Cup.
Track conditions slammed, controversy erupts as Data Man captures top prize

By Michelangelo Jacobus

The 2025 edition of the Guyana Cup, the nation’s premier horse racing event, was billed as a historic spectacle at the Rising Sun Turf Club on the West Coast of Berbice, but what was supposed to mark the dawn of a new era instead descended into tragedy and controversy after jockey, Kishawn Perreira was fatally crushed.

Before a large and animated crowd, the feature race of the day ended in darkness as Data Man of Master Z Stable was declared the official winner, pocketing the record $10 million purse.

