Arif Bulkan selected as CCJ judge

The Regional Judicial and Legal Services Commission (RJLSC) yesterday announced that Guyanese jurist Arif Bulkan has been selected to join the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) as a judge.

The RJLSC is the independent body responsible for recruiting staff and judges for the CCJ. He will fill the vacancy created by the elevation of Justice Winston Anderson to the presidency of the Court on 4 July 2025.

Justice Bulkan will become the third Guyanese to serve on the CCJ panel after justices Desiree Bernard and Duke Pollard.