Big boost for amputees

The Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the Government of India, the CARICOM Secretariat, and Kalpataru Projects International Limited launched an Artificial Limb Donation and Fitment Camp at the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre yesterday.

The initiative, organised in partnership with Jaipur Foot and the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Seva Samiti, marks a significant step in providing life-changing prosthetic limbs to Guyanese citizens in need, a release from the Ministry of Health said.

Delivering the feature address, Dr Frank Anthony, Minister of Health, expressed gratitude to the Government of India and Jaipur Foot for their swift collaboration in making this initiative possible: “This partnership is transformational. Prosthetic limbs do not only restore mobility, they restore independence, dignity, and opportunity”, he said.