Bus driver in custody after three die in Pirara crash

Darwell Bernard, a 34-year-old resident of Katoka Village and driver of mini-bus BAC 8020 has been arrested and placed in custody after his vehicle collided with a motorcycle killing the rider, his wife and their two-year-old toddler. The incident occurred on the Pirara Trail, Region Nine at around 11:20 am on Sunday.
According to a Guyana Police Force press release, Jagnarine Stephen, the 23-year-old motorcyclist and his two year-old daughter died on the spot. His 24-year-old wife Kyrea Stephen died while being transported to the Lethem Regional Hospital. The family hailed from Yakarinta Village, North Rupununi.