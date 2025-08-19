Crash that claimed three lives occurred after car ran into parked truck

-lorry driver did not have requisite licence

The Guyana Police Force says that investigations are ongoing into the accident that occurred on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway claiming the lives of seven-year-old Meranzo Campbell, 24-year-old Shelly Joseph and 25-year-old welder, Keiron Wells all of Hyde Park, Timehri. The driver of the motorcar PAH 9911, Mario Campbell, 26, is currently hospitalised at the Linden Hospital Complex where his condition is said to be improving.

The police release had said that the fatal accident occurred at about 01:30 hrs last Saturday morning involving a parked motor lorry- GAF 2776 and the car owned and driven by Mario with the three now deceased occupants of the car as passengers. The police enquiries disclosed that the lorry was parked in the vicinity of Loo Creek, laden with wooden materials. It is said that the driver parked the lorry on the western side of the highway, after the front wheel tyre ‘blew out’. It is being reported that at the time no reflectors were placed to the rear, side and front of the parked lorry to alert other road users.