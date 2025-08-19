Elections security training under way for police force

The Guyana Police Force (GPF), in collaboration with Florida’s Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, yesterday launched a Crisis Management Training Programme at the Officers’ Training Centre (OTC), Camp Road, Georgetown, with 58 ranks participating, all drawn from the Tactical Services Unit (TSU).

The US Ambassador here Nicole Theriot had previously said that Washington would be providing specialized election security training to the GPF ahead of the September 1st general and regional elections.

A GPF release yesterday said that delivering the opening remarks at the training, Woman Senior Superintendent, Dr. Nicola Kendall, described the initiative as “yet another significant step in our ongoing efforts to strengthen the professionalism, readiness, and resilience of our ranks in the face of complex challenges.” She said that crisis situations, whether arising from natural disasters, civil disturbances, or emerging security threats, require not only courage and discipline but also specialized knowledge, planning, and coordination.