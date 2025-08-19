GECOM says final declaration only possible after full district tabulation

At its press conference held yesterday, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) made clear that the declaration of a winner for the September 1 polls can only be done after the full tabulation of results from all 10 electoral districts.

Addressing questions about whether partial or preliminary declarations could be made if the count had already reached a decisive threshold, the commission explained that the law requires the Chief Election Officer (CEO) to compile and present the certified results of all districts, determine seat allocations, and then submit this to the commission before any official announcement can be made.

“In other words, there is no chance of any preliminary declaration,” one senior official noted, stressing that the presidency and parliamentary allocation will only be confirmed once the figures from every district are brought together.