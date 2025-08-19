PPP/C manifesto stresses oil and gas, sugar investments

The governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) yesterday launched its 2025 elections manifesto which pledges more oil exploration, realization of the gas to energy project, heavy investment in the sugar industry and a Digital Guyana strategy.

Titled “Forward Together for a Better Guyana, Manifesto 2025” the document details a wide-ranging set of policies aimed at transforming the nation’s economy, society, and governance.

Launched at the Pegasus’ Atlantic Conference Centre, the manifesto places heavy emphasis on optimizing the benefits of Guyana’s oil and gas reserves. The PPP/C pledges to accelerate oil and gas exploration by concluding Production Sharing Agreements (PSAs) with successful bidders from the 2022 auction under new, enhanced terms. This will bring new blocks into accelerated exploration and, ultimately, production. The party also plans to complete 3D seismic surveys across unlicensed blocks and operationalize a Petroleum Data Repository to enhance the basin’s marketability. To further ramp up exploration and production, more international auctions of additional blocks will be conducted.