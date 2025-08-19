Woman, 72, dies in Dochfour crash

The Guyana Police Force is investigating an accident which resulted in the death of a 72-year-old Berbice woman at 7:30 am yesterday.

According to a Police report the accident involved motor car PAH 8915 owned and driven by 46-year-old Thaddeus Lyte and occupant 72-year-old Grace Lyte now deceased, both residents of Corentyne, Berbice and motor lorry GAG 8567 driven by a 22-year-old resident of Soesdyke.

The report further stated that enquiries disclosed that the lorry was proceeding east on the northern driving lane of the Dochfour Public Road at a speed of 40 kmph while motor car PAH 8915 was proceeding west in the southern driving lane at a fast rate. The car overtook a line of traffic and collided head-on with the lorry in the southern carriageway. Both vehicles ended up in a trench on the southern side of the road.

As a result of the collision, the driver and occupant of the car sustained injuries. An EMT was summoned and the driver and occupant were picked up in a conscious state and conveyed to the Georgetown Public Hospital. They were seen and examined by a doctor on duty (GMO) who later pronounced the 72-year-old female occupant dead at about 9.30 am yesterday. The car driver was placed into custody and is assisting with the investigation.