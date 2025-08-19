Young jockey’s death highlights safety gaps in horse racing

Tragedy at Guyana Cup

The festive atmosphere of the Guyana Cup turned to heartbreak on Sunday evening when young jockey Kishawn Pereira lost his life in a freak accident at the Rising Sun Turf Club, West Coast Berbice. The incident, which occurred during Race 10 of the day’s card, has cast a long shadow over the country’s premier horse racing event and raised questions about regulation and safety in the sport.

According to an initial police report seen by this publication, later said to have been rescinded, Pereira, described as 20 years old of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, was riding the horse Blinding Light around 5:30 p.m. when he fell mid-race among eight competitors. The report stated he sustained injuries to his head and body before being rushed by EMTs to Bath Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. by the attending doctor. His death was later confirmed by police officers who visited the hospital, while a relative, Bernard Pereira, identified the body. The horse is owned by businessman Leonard Jetto of Mon Repos, and the groom was identified as Faraz “Natcho” Critipaul of Good Hope.