Analysis: Three-way race seen for elections

A week before the high stakes general elections, the battle on September 1st is shaping up to be a three-way race among the ruling PPP/C, the main opposition APNU and the controversial newcomer, We Invest in Nationhood (WIN).

On the campaign trail only these three have pulled gatherings of consequence. In the absence of credible polls, the turnouts for the various parties provide the most tangible expression of support. The People’s Progressive Party/Civic has staged a number of big rallies throughout the country. Two weeks ago they were in Lethem, Region Nine. A sea of red is usually apparent along with the machinery to mobilise support. There is usually evidence of vehicles being used to transport supporters to their rallies. Interestingly, the Lethem rally coincided with a visit of a high-level delegation from the state of Roraima in northern Brazil. At a previous election concern had been raised about the unseemliness of Roraima state officials on a PPP/C campaign platform. Yesterday, the PPP/C also staged a high-energy rally at Stewartville, West Coast Demerara.

While not as large as some of the PPP/C’s rallies, APNU has been able to pull significant gatherings in Linden and Georgetown and two Sundays ago based on its livestream from a meeting at Belladrum, West Berbice it was able attract support. It also appeared to attract significant backing in Tabatinga in Region Nine last week.

Aside from the PPP/C and the APNU coalition, WIN headed by US-sanctioned businessman Azruddin Mohamed has attracted sizeable gatherings throughout the country and particularly in indigenous communities. Its showing on Nomination Day on July 14 along the seawall on the way to the Umana Yana was an impressive sea of blue and had appeared to outrank even the PPP/C presence that day.

There had been expectations that the Alliance For Change (AFC) under the leadership of attorney at law Nigel Hughes would mount a challenge to APNU in the latter’s strongholds such as Georgetown and Linden. Thus far there is no evidence of this and what was to be the AFC’s first major outing at a Linden rally drew only a small gathering after a late start. The other two contenders: the Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity helmed by former APNU+AFC Minister Simona Broomes and Forward Guyana Movement headed by former APNU+AFC MP Amanza Walton-Desir have not been much in evidence on the ground.

When President Irfaan Ali on May 25th set September 1st as the election date some questions had been raised as the ruling party had initially intimated a date in mid-November which was permissible based on the date the PPP/C had taken office in 2020. The earlier than expected date appeared to be an attempt to capitalize on the state of APNU which had been wracked by internal division and had failed to arrive at a deal with AFC for a coalition. APNU and AFC had formed a coalition in February of 2015 and had managed to unseat the PPP/C in the elections that had been called for May that year. The PPP/C’s September date also appeared intended to limit the reach of WIN and Mohamed who had begun visiting various parts of the country in philanthropic drives and had been hinting that he was interested in contesting for public office.

Margins

As campaigning intensifies there is increasing talk about the potential margins of victory or defeat. While last year and earlier this year there had been mounting declarations of a possible two-thirds majority for the ruling PPP/C, the arrival of WIN on the scene has led to scaled back expectations and there have been repeated instances of PPP/C speakers on various platforms warning about the dangers of a hung Parliament and how this could affect the agenda that began in 2020.

Speaking to a large crowd at Albion on July 20, President Irfaan Ali appealed for 55,000 votes from the region on September 1st and warned against a minority government. He pleaded with voters to not be swayed into thinking that a minority government is what this country needs because they have “experimented” with this already and experienced its failure.

“The last time the people of Region 6 experimented, what did it cost us? It cost us 10,000 jobs. It cost us to the extent that what was given to you was also taken away. Now is not the time about giving somebody a chance,” he contended.

He said that the party’s supporters have to ensure that Berbice brings in at least 55,000 votes and it means going to non-traditional areas and persuading those persons that the inclusivity the party offers is what is needed to develop the country. At the last election in 2020, the PPP/C garnered 43,440 of the 64,567 votes.

On August 14, PPP General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo brushed aside a question about the possibility of a hung Parliament. He said that the party was not contemplating a post-election scenario involving coalition arrangements, insisting it is on track to secure an outright victory in the September 1 elections.

Jagdeo made the remarks in response to a question from Stabroek News on whether the PPP would be open to working with the opposition APNU or the WIN party to secure its legislative agenda should the polls result in a hung parliament.

Hypotheticals

“I’m not dealing with hypotheticals now,” Jagdeo said. “That is almost conditioning. We will win these elections. We’re winning outright. So I’m not dealing with what happens if there’s a hung parliament. We’re going to get 33 seats or more.”

He stressed that the party’s confidence is based on data, not arrogance. “We’ve seen the numbers on the ground. We’ve done the testing. We are on track to win the elections outright,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked about the party’s prospects in Indigenous communities and whether the presence of other political parties in those areas was a concern, Jagdeo dismissed suggestions of large turnouts for rival candidates, particularly businessman, Mohamed.

“First of all, they’re not getting crowds,” Jagdeo said, charging that photographs of large gatherings were misleading. He alleged that in some cases, supporters were transported from multiple villages to create the impression of bigger turnouts, with the same individuals appearing in different locations.

He maintained that while the PPP expects other parties to win votes, the numbers required for victory are clear. “If 500,000 people vote, you only need 251,000 to win. That leaves 249,000 who can vote for other parties and you still win,” he explained, noting that voter turnout at the last elections was around 460,000.

WIN has expressed confidence about its prospects at the elections and has gone as far as saying that it will win on September 1st. It however remains an unknown quantity with no previous exposure to the polls and with only the successes of the AFC in 2006 and 2011 to offer some hope of a third party showing. It has however pulled large, enthusiastic gatherings in which Mohamed has been hailed as the next President. In the meanwhile, the PPP/C has aggressively courted groups and communities outside of its traditional base and with control of the national purse it has been able to spend at will in communities across the country. It has also succeeded in attracting high-level defections from APNU to its ranks including former parliamentarians. APNU has also lost several former MPs to WIN but has shrugged those off.

APNU appears to have hitched its fortunes to the Amerindian vote to supplement any defections from its traditional constituencies. On June 18th when he announced that the AFC’s Juretha Fernandes would be APNU’s prime ministerial candidate APNU Leader Aubrey Norton cited several key factors underpinning her selection, emphasizing her intellectual capabilities, political development and commitment to coalition building.

“We believe that she has developed political experience over the last couple of years,” Norton stated. He added, “It was evident to us that she continues to be interested in coalition, and we thought with our interest in coalition and our willingness to ensure that the APNU reflect a wide cross-section, and she agreed to come, and so we accepted her”, he told Stabroek News.

Indigenous origin

The decision, according to Norton, reflects the APNU’s focus on diversity and broad representation. Norton highlighted Fernandes’s indigenous heritage, gender, and as significant assets. “We also believe the fact that she is of indigenous origin gives diversity to the slate. We think that she has the intellectual competence, and we would find that she’s also a woman. So I think it all goes well for us,” he contended.

Addressing the role of ethnicity in the selection, Norton was unequivocal. “The reality is that in modern-day politics, all ethnic groups want to be represented in the power structure. We thought it should happen, so it would play a role. For me to say it doesn’t play a role is naive.”

Norton further said that MP Ganesh Mahipaul will also feature prominently on the APNU’s slate, stating he “will play a critical role” to ensure “the Guyanese society is reflected.” Additional announcements regarding other key placements are expected soon.

All three of the major contenders face serious questions at the ballot. While engaged in massive spending of oil revenues and borrowing on top of that, the PPP/C has been accused of ignoring the plight of the poorer classes while it pursues massive infrastructural expansion often without the desired result. On a weekly basis, Stabroek News’ Cost of Living feature has recounted the trials and tribulation of people all across the country in making ends meet. And even while there is major spending by the PPP/C on roads the quality of some of the major thoroughfares such as the Heroes Highway have been called into question. Furthermore, it has been pointed out that despite promises the West Demerara to East Bank traffic remains a frustrating crawl through many periods of the today. In addition, the East Coast Highway has also now become very congested and traffic jams are now the order of the day. Two flagship projects are still to be commissioned. The new Demerara River Bridge which managed to avoid a feasibility study and could potentially ease some traffic woes has not been finished and the government has been challenged about its decision not to have load testing.

The gas to energy project, the most expensive public sector project in the country’s history which had promised a 50% cut in power tariffs this year is yet to be concluded. The Guyana Government and one of the partners in the project are now in arbitration and the potential impact of the outcome is unclear. The other partner has walked away. This 300 MW project utilizing offshore gas should have already been in place but is still far from completion. That aside, the PPP/C continues to be harassed by contentions that it has turned a blind eye to corruption particularly in the procurement sector. The assigning of a pump station contract to an unqualified person who is a social media influencer with ties to the PPP/C has raised questions. Two weeks ago questions rose about the intended assignment of a management contract for GPL to a Dominican Republic company without the required tendering. The government has not provided convincing answers on what transpired.

Norton’s campaign has been handicapped by the spectre of attempted election rigging in 2020 which had aimed to put the incumbent APNU+AFC back into office. Elections officials and senior APNU officials remain before the court on this matter. Analysts contend that given the rigging bid associated with it, APNU will be limited to its traditional constituency with hardly any crossover likely except for what Fernandes might be able to attract. Norton has also bee criticised as uninspiring and standing in the way of an opposition coalition that could have mounted a more vigorous campaign against the PPP/C.

Mohamed has been buffeted by the charge that he and his father engaged in massive under-invoicing of gold exports as claimed in the US Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control, something that would have occurred during the rein of the PPP/C during which he had close ties with several of the party’s top leaders. He has been slapped with Global Magnitsky sanctions and critics say that he is seeking political office to shield himself from extradition and possible further legal jeopardies. Mohamed is also at the centre of an accusation of under-invoicing a Lamborghini which has seen a charge brought against him. He has also been under the microscope over the murder in 2021 of Ricardo Fagundes outside of Palm Court. Critics have also said that he has held no job of any relevance to public office or the presidency.

In recent weeks Mohamed and his party have charged that he is being targeted by the government, its state apparatus and parts of the private sector. A policeman was transferred after shaking hands with him, a GuySuCo official was threatened with transfer after declaring support for him and vehicles used to transport supporters have been detained by the police. In addition, Mohamed said that he has been denied flights into the interior by private sector operators and his party members have had their accounts closed at four banks because of their association with him with the excuse being given that US sanctions against him could contaminate the banks.

Carter Center

Meanwhile, the US-based Carter Center which will be monitoring the upcoming general elections said last week that it has seen signs of the misuse of state resources and the state media.

It said that social media and news reports are also rife with photographs suggestive of this problem.

The use of state resources for party campaigning, it said, runs contrary to Guyana’s international obligations with respect to campaign finance.

The Center said it has received reports alleging that the ruling party has used state-owned vehicles to campaign and taken advantage of “10-day workers” (employed part-time by the government) in campaign activities.

“Official government statements about the opening of schools and other public buildings regularly feature public officials in full ruling-party regalia, blurring the line between the state and the party. Since July 30, the president has announced he would promote over 2,800 Guyana Police Force officers. On Aug. 1, the government announced that bridge crossings would now be free. These and similar measures can be seen to afford the ruling party an unfair advantage. While Guyana’s laws do not prohibit new government spending after an election is called, such spending runs contrary to international standards and best practices intended to ensure a level playing field”, the statement said.

The Carter Center also expressed concern that local banks may be “over-complying” with US sanctions in the closure of accounts of persons associated with WIN.

Under the heading – `The right to be elected and the right to political participation’ – the Center noted the importance of the equitable treatment of candidates and political parties during elections, and the maintenance of an open and transparent campaign environment. This, it emphasised, is “critical” to ensuring the integrity of democratic elections and the right of every citizen to be elected, adding, “This right is a universal one and requires that states ensure that their citizens have the opportunity to run for elected office, free from unreasonable restrictions.”

The Carter Center statement said that the Guyanese banking system operates within national laws and international regulatory standards to prevent the misuse of the international financial system but opined that the banks may have overstepped the sanctions’ mark.

“While the Center recognises the banking sector’s caution, the relevant Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and OFAC standards and guidelines recommend a `risk-based’ approach to such matters and discourages overcompliance with practices such as blanket account closures (‘de-risking’). The relevant practice indicates that the risk of secondary sanctions arises when there is a prohibited transaction or other significant dealing with a sanctioned person. Mere political association, without evidence of such transactions or facilitation, does not constitute the proper basis for termination of accounts”, it said.

As such, the Center expressed concern that the banks may be over-complying with US sanctions, a move it says, “undermines political participation and electoral integrity by discouraging people from participating fully in the political process.” It also emphasised the important role the private sector has to play in safeguarding democratic rights and freedoms and therefore, “it must ensure decisions do not discriminate against individuals for exercising those rights,” the statement added.