CJIA opens rest facility for Red Caps, taxi drivers

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) has officially opened a new facility dedicated to the welfare of its Red Caps and taxi drivers.

A CJIA release said that the building provides a much-needed space for these workers to rest and relax while they wait for passengers.

The opening ceremony was attended by CJIA management and many of the facility’s future users. The new building was met with praise from the drivers and Red Caps, who thanked the airport for its commitment to their well-being, the release said.

“This is a significant step forward for us,” said Dindial Abrahim, a representative for the taxi drivers. “Having a comfortable place to take a break not only improves our working conditions but also shows that the airport management truly values our contribution to the passenger experience.”

Lawrence Barker, a Red Cap team leader, added, “We are pleased with the airport’s management. This new facility will undoubtedly enhance our welfare and allow us to serve the public better.”

CJIA management stated that the project is part of a larger effort to improve airport infrastructure and support its ground transportation team.