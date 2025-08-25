Dr Toussant Boyce named as new Managing Director of Republic Bank (Guyana)

Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited today announced the appointment of Guyanese national, Dr. Toussant Boyce as the Managing Director of Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited effective October 1, 2025.

Dr. Boyce, an Attorney-at-law, previously served within the Republic Financial Holdings Group in Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago, a release from the bank said.

“He has distinguished himself at the Caribbean Development Bank for several years and is known for his expertise in Executive Leadership and Institutional Strategy, Banking, Commercial and Financial Law, Governance, Anti-Money Laundering, Countering Financing of Terrorism and Sanction Compliance, and Organisational Reform and Change Management. Dr. Boyce holds diverse professional qualifications, including a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.), in International Finance Law and Regulations, from Cambridge University, U.K. and a Master of Laws (L.I.M) International Finance Concentration, from Harvard Law School”, the bank said.

He will succeed David Robinson who was appointed as the Bank’s Interim Managing Director earlier this year.