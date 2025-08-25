Fire destroys major section of Kwakwani Secondary School

The Guyana Police Force says a probe has been launched into the fire of unknown origin which completely destroyed the main building partially housing the Kwakwani Secondary School at approximately 03:40hrs yesterday displacing students, teachers and administrators alike. The building was a one-storey concrete structure.

While the main building was destroyed by the fire, the Technical and Industrial Arts Block, the Science Laboratory, and the Home Economics Department were untouched. A newer building, constructed recently, also escaped the fire and is expected to be used for classes once cleanup is done.

A corporal stationed at the Mackenzie Police Station related that at about 03:40hrs yesterday morning, he was at Kwakwani Ball field attending the yearly Kwakwani Village Fair when he observed fire coming from the Pathville Area. He immediately called the Kwakwani Police Station and informed the ranks. A police sergeant and two other ranks responded to the report and on arrival saw the Kwakwani Secondary School on fire. The ranks summoned the auxiliary staff and two men responded with the makeshift fire pick-up vehicle and extinguished the fire but the building was already completely destroyed.