Henry Jeffrey mounts APNU platform, says race voting ok

“The PPP is solidifying their own Indian base, while they are telling your base, ‘oh, voting race is bad.’ There is nothing bad about it. Racism is bad.” These were the contentions of former People’s Progressive Party (PPP) government minister Dr. Henry Jeffrey, who served in four portfolios: Housing, Health, Education, and Labour, and also held the Foreign Trade portfolio.

His scathing comments were part of his first public address last evening in Plaisance for APNU, in which he accused the current government of racial and political manipulation.

Jeffrey’s core argument presented to a gathering of about 100 persons was that the government is hypocritically using race to consolidate its political power. He suggested that while the PPP actively works to secure its support from one ethnic group, it simultaneously tells the APNU supporters that voting along racial lines is wrong. Jeffrey distinguished racism, which he defined as seeking to take away someone’s rights, from voting for one’s own ethnicity, which he argued is not inherently wrong. To support his claim, he cited the example of African Americans voting for Barack Obama, asking if they were considered racist for doing so. He accused the government of trying to “con” voters with this narrative.

Jeffrey also alleged that the government has deliberately impoverished Afro-Guyanese to secure their votes. He claimed that the government provides inadequate wage increases, offers limited part-time work, and then uses these as leverage to demand political loyalty. He quoted Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo’s alleged comment to part-time workers, “please remember who gives you part-time work,” as evidence of this coercive strategy. Jeffrey also accused the government of purposely causing a “brain drain” by underpaying local nurses while offering significantly better salaries and benefits to foreign nurses.

Prime Ministerial Candidate Juretha Fernandes, stated that the opposition coalition seeks to break the back of “economic racism” and not “racial voting.” In her speech, the political discourse took a similar turn as Jeffrey’s, focusing on economic and racial disparities. She accused the PPP of promoting a double standard, telling some voters that racial voting is wrong while telling others to “hold the line” and “vote where your mother used to vote, and where your father used to vote.” She claimed that one ethnic group has been “deprived,” and, as an Indigenous woman, she stated that Indigenous communities have been “left behind.” She argued that corruption is directly linked to poverty, asserting that “the more corrupt a country is, the more poverty grows in that country.” The more corruption there is, she said, the more the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.

Suppression

She spoke directly to young people, urging them to recognize a “system of suppression” where they feel the need to pay bribes for small contracts and lack the resources to succeed on their own.

She urged people to vote for APNU, stating that it is the only party that can defeat the PPP/C, and that any vote for another party is a vote to keep the PPP/C in office. She described APNU leader Aubrey Norton as a man of dignity who “cannot be bought” and who will “empower” the people.

Norton then followed and stated that APNU will be bringing private criminal charges against the police officer who allegedly photographed his ballot during the disciplined services’ voting last Friday. He further made a series of bold claims and accusations stating, “We are going to beat you in a fair fashion and anything you try, you will first of all concede defeat”.

Norton asserted that the PPP believes they have the “right to own this country and exclude people who don’t support them from economic existence.”

Norton outlined some of the APNU promises, stating that they would increase the wages of “10-day workers” from $40,000 to $100,000 a month and would provide free house lots to anyone over 18 who doesn’t own a house. He also promised to pay for the law programmes of qualified students. He accused the PPP of creating house lots with no infrastructure while providing lavish infrastructure in “Pradoville 1” and “Pradoville 2.” He also charged that the 2025 budget of $1.4 trillion is not having an impact on the people, unlike the five years of APNU’s budgets. He said that the APNU will stabilize the cost of living by developing agriculture and agro-processing.

He ended his speech by urging people not to split their votes, calling the PPP “a failed government”.