Leguan gets $292m grid-forming solar photovoltaic farm

Guyana marked another step in its renewable energy drive with the commissioning on Friday of a $292 million 0.60-megawatt grid-forming solar photovoltaic (PV) farm in Leguan, Essequibo Islands/West Demerara (Region Three), an Office of the Prime Minister release stated.

The Leguan solar PV farm features a 600-kilowatt-peak solar array and a 1,200-kilowatt-hour battery energy storage system. Valued at $292.1 million, the project was implemented by the Guyana Energy Agency in partnership with Digiflic Controls India Private Limited. It is expected to reduce diesel usage by approximately 1,400 drums annually, resulting in long-term financial savings and lower carbon emissions.

According to the release, the facility was specifically designed to optimise efficiency, allowing Leguan to operate on solar power and battery storage for approximately 10 designated hours daily – significantly reducing reliance on diesel generators. With sufficient sunlight and battery capacity, the system has the potential to provide uninterrupted power around the clock.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips who commissioned the facilty referred to the event as a testament to government’s commitment to sustainable energy and people-centred development and emphasised the importance of energy security for the people of Leguan.

“Today, Leguan joins Wakenaam as one of the two islands in Guyana that have achieved energy security. This new facility means that you now have 24/7 electricity, no restrictions, and the assurance that your energy needs will be met at a reduced cost…”

The Prime Minister linked the commissioning to Guyana’s broader energy strategy, noting that energy security, climate security, and food security are key pillars of the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS 2030).

“Our goal is simple. We are creating real benefits for every Guyanese by expanding clean and reliable energy across the country.”

He stressed that energy access is not just about affordability, but also about unlocking economic potential for Leguan’s residents.

“With reliable power, Leguan has no excuse now but to encourage more investments and economic activity. Cottage industries can expand. Tourism can be developed. The private sector, regional authorities, and the NDC, must now work together to make this happen. I look forward to the day when Leguan becomes a recognised tourist destination where Guyanese at home, in the diaspora, and visitors from abroad, can come and enjoy the island’s culture, cuisine, and natural beauty.”

This project marks Guyana’s third grid-forming solar farm. The first – a 0.65 MW facility, was commissioned in Mahdia in 2024. The second – a 750-kWp solar farm led by Guyana Power & Light – was commissioned in July 2025. Together with earlier projects in Lethem and Bartica, these facilities have already reduced diesel consumption by more than 12,500 drums, the release added.