My prediction is no single party will secure an outright majority

Dear Editor,

As the political arena heats up ahead of the 2025 elections, the issues of corruption and discrimination continue to surface in abundance. The growing attempts to suppress supporters’ freedom of choice are widening divisions across the country. This division can easily spiral out of control, particularly if there is even the perception of an attempt to rig the elections in favour of a majority.

The 2025 elections will be a truly open race. While someone will certainly win the presidency, the joint opposition is poised to take control of Parliament, leaving the PPP in opposition for the next five years. The writing is on the wall: no single party will secure an outright majority.

I must say this—over their 28 years in government, the PPP has been skillful in one regard: destroying hope for a better life for people living in poverty. Today, the poverty rate is widespread. A salary of $108,000 per month cannot adequately provide for a family of four, especially with the burden of rent or mortgage.

Poverty is driving citizens to see “runnings” and corruption as natural parts of survival. Bribery, shortcuts, and wrongdoing are becoming normalized as people struggle to simply stay alive. Wrong is increasingly seen as right, and this sad reality will take decades to reverse.

Worse still, political discrimination is entrenched in everyday life. People are offered jobs and contracts on the condition that they support the PPP, directly or indirectly. If they refuse, they face financial deprivation. Many contracts are issued only for one year, with renewal tied directly to political loyalty. Complaints to authorities or the media fall on deaf ears because this practice is carried out openly.

The majority of road-building and infrastructure contracts are awarded to PPP supporters, their families, friends, or individuals they wish to bring into their camp. Profits are siphoned off, and contracts are subdivided to others—sometimes to people with no expertise in infrastructure—who are forced to accept only meager wages because their families need to survive.

During their 28 years in power, the PPP has spent over $7 trillion. Yes, they built schools, but without enough teachers. They built hospitals, but with shortages of doctors and nurses. They failed to invest in value-added industries, in sports training, and in skills development. And now they come begging for another chance? The answer is simple: PPP, your time is up. It is time to go.

Sincerely,

Michael Carrington

AFC Vice Chairman