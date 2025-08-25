Police demolish Everest by 191 runs

-in Star Party Rental First Division clash

Police Cricket Club produced a commanding all-round performance to crush Everest Cricket Club by 191 runs in the Star Party Rental First Division two-day clash, sending a clear message that they are a force to be reckoned with this season.

Led by newly appointed captain and Essequibo inter-county standout Kanhaiya Ramkarran, the lawmen outclassed their opponents in every department to secure a resounding victory.

Batting first after winning the toss, Police CC set the tone with a dominant display at the crease. Ramkarran led from the front with a superb 107, mixing power and finesse to keep the scoreboard ticking. He received solid support from Corporal Shemroy Kendall, who struck a fluent 71, and Lance Corporal Pernell London, who added 53. Together, they guided Police CC to an imposing total of 332 all out in 65 overs, leaving Everest’s bowlers struggling for answers.