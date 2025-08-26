50 percent cut in electricity tariffs will come in next term – Jagdeo tells Enmore

At a public meeting in Enmore, East Coast Demerara, last evening General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Bharrat Jagdeo promised that electricity costs would be reduced by 50 percent if the party wins the September 1st elections.

The electorate had been led to believe that the tariff cut would have been in place already but the gas to energy project has been badly delayed.

Jagdeo said that the government has been actively subsidizing electricity and water, keeping prices stable since 2020, and assured residents that further reductions were planned to make essential services more affordable. He also highlighted measures to limit transportation costs and improve internet access, stressing the party’s focus on reducing the day-to-day expenses of citizens which in turn lower the cost of living for all.