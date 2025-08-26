83% turnout recorded in Disciplined Services voting — GECOM

Confirming the average voting percentages for the Disciplined Services following last Friday’s balloting, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) told the media yesterday that the process was conducted smoothly, with an overall turnout of 83 percent, the highest recorded in recent cycles.

According to figures released by Chief Election Officer (CEO) Vishnu Persaud at a press conference yesterday, 2,575 of 3,100 eligible ranks of the Guyana Defence Force cast ballots, a turnout of 82.9 percent. For the Guyana Police Force, 5,727 of 6,909 ranks voted, also 82.9 percent. In the Prison Service, 397 of 466 officers voted, representing 85.2 percent.

Combined, the three services recorded an 83 percent turnout. This compares with 81.8 percent at the 2020 General and Regional Elections, and lower figures at the 2018 and 2023 Local Gover-nment Elections, Persaud noted.