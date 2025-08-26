Eighty-five percent of Bethany residents now have potable water – DPI

The Department of Public Information (DPI) says approximately 500 or eighty-five percent of residents of Bethany in Region Two will now have access to potable water following the Ministry of Housing and Water’s launching of a new $35 million water supply system. The water supply system was launched by Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal on Friday.

Bethany is home to approximately 600 people who DPI said have relied on rainwater harvesting for their daily needs. With the new system, DPI said 85 per cent of the community will have a consistent supply of potable water. According to DPI, Croal reaffirmed the government’s efforts in bolstering access to clean, safe, and reliable water in the hinterland regions and riverine communities.