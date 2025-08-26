GECOM assures it’s ready for Sept 1 elections

As Guyanese prepare to head to the polls, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) yesterday assured that its systems, staffing, and logistics are in place for the September 1 General and Regional Elections.

Speaking at the Commission’s press conference yesterday, Chief Election Officer (CEO) Vishnu Persaud outlined the final stages of preparations. He was joined at the head table by Deputy Chief Election Officer Aneal Giddings and Civic and Voter Education Manager Nardeo Persaud.

Persaud told reporters that ballot boxes are already being packaged by regions, with political party agents present at every stage to ensure transparency. He explained that even breaks in the process are timed and communicated in advance to maintain confidence in its team.