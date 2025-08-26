Great Diamond to Buzz Bee Dam Interconnection commissioned

President Irfaan Ali yesterday afternoon commissioned the Great Diamond to Buzz Bee Dam (Craig) Interconnection (DBD Interconnection) Four Lane Highway, a project valued at a total of $10,133,943,321.

The Ministry of Housing and Water was responsible for the design and supervision of the project, which was divided into five lots. The contractors involved were GuyAmerica Construction, VALS Construction, China Railway First Group, NABI, and H. Nauth and Sons.

According to project documentation seen by this newspaper, the breakdown of costs per lot is as follows:

Lot 1: $3,229,414,785

Lot 2: $2,420,786,025

Lot 3: $1,573,354,086

Lot 4: $1,354,329,375

Lot 5: $1,317,289,050

An additional $148,770,000 was spent on street lighting.

In his commissioning speech to residents of Great Diamond and surrounding areas, President Ali emphasized the government’s commitment to delivering on its promises despite initial skepticism and global challenges like the recent pandemic.

“When our government first launched its ambitious road transport infrastructural plan… the skeptics came out in full force,” he said. “They shook their heads, whacked their fingers and whispered that we were biting off more than we could chew… But look around you today. Look at what we’ve accomplished. We have proven them wrong every single time”, he declared.

The President commended the Ministry of Housing for their role in the project’s design and supervision, and also praised the local private sector contractors. “Our private sector contractors are not just keeping pace, they’re rising to the occasion,” he stated.

The highway’s features include 2.7 km of two-lane and 1.66 km of four-lane asphaltic concrete highway, eight composite bridges, a triple barrel culvert, 1.7 km of RC drains and vinyl sheet piling, and a three-lane roundabout. Acknowledging the disruptions caused by the construction, President Ali thanked citizens for their patience. “I thank every citizen who bore up on the challenges and difficulties during the construction phase of this major road link,” he said. “Progress always involves a period of temporary inconvenience… This road will bring relief, it will bring efficiency, it will bring opportunities, and it will increase the value of your property.”

Looking ahead, the President announced that the government is not stopping at Buzz Bee Dam but has plans to extend the road to Soesdyke. “Progress is our mantra. Continued progress,” he said, citing the ongoing construction of the new Demerara River Bridge as another example of efforts to remove “critical choke points” and “bottlenecks” in the national flow of goods and people.

“Roads are not just for cars,” President Ali stated. “They’re the arteries of development… they’re the veins that carry commerce, industry, agriculture, and tourism.” He said that the new highway is a “game-changer” that will accelerate development and foster a Guyana where road transport does not choke development but rather accelerates it. “This road is proof… Proof that when government sets its mind, when people in the private sector work together, when vision is matched with execution, we deliver.”