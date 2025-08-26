Guyanese leather shines at ‘CARIFESTA Village Market’ in Barbados

By Telesha Ramnarine at CARIFESTA XV in Barbados

The stalls led by Guyanese at the CARIFESTA Village and Grand Market at Waterford, Bridgetown, Barbados, which opened last Sunday, have been turning heads and capturing the attention of visitors from across the region with their unique traditional products and creativity, each one with their own story to tell.

Christopher Parris, representing Leather Land, a leather goods business located just outside the George-town Post Office brings over 30 years of experience in crafting high-quality slippers, bags, and wallets. This marks his sixth CARIFESTA, and he continues to attract a loyal following from across the region. His booth is unmistakably Guyanese, always adorned with national flags as a symbol of pride and identity.

“I like coming to CARIFESTA because people from all walks of life, different Caribbean countries come out and support us,” he shared in an interview with Stabroek News. “They look forward to seeing us for these leather slippers. I try to promote Guyana by flying the flags; we’re proud Guyanese, so we always fly the flag.”