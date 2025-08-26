Implications of transacting with political party led by OFAC-sanctioned individual or with members of party would depend on if sanctioned individual is involved in transaction – US Embassy

Implications for political party members would only arise if it is shown that an OFAC-sanctioned individual is involved in the transaction, according to the US Embassy.

It was responding to questions from Stabroek News in relation to the controversy generated here over the impact on persons associated with We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Leader, Azruddin Mohamed who has been hit with sanctions by the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

A number of WIN members have had their accounts closed by four commercial banks here ostensibly on the ground that the institutions face contamination from dealing with customers who have an association with Mohamed or are members of his party. The US Embassy response to Stabroek New says that there would only be implications if the sanctioned person – Mohamed – was involved in a transaction with the party member. Critics here have said that the banks have infringed upon the constitutional right of the WIN members to freedom of association and it is only in cases where there is a financial transaction with Mohamed that there is a risk.