Massy Group IRP repaints pedestrian crossings

The Massy Group IRP says it recently executed a pedestrian crossing repainting initiative across four communities in Guyana.

The project, the company says, forms part of its broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy under the theme: “Making Community Spaces Safer – Pedestrian Repainting One Step at a Time.”

According to Massy Group IRP, a total of five pedestrian crossings were repainted in Mon-trose, Plaisance/Sparendaam, West Ruimveldt, and Queens-town, Essequibo, considered high-traffic areas, to improve visibility and reduce the risk of accidents for pedestrians and motorists alike. More than 80 employees from the company’s Montrose, Essequibo, Bermudez and Massy Stores branches volunteered their time and effort to bring the project to life. The company said active participation highlighted Massy’s belief that CSR extends beyond financial contributions and is best exemplified through hands-on, team-driven engagement that directly benefits the public.