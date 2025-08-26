Mohamed denies claims of secret deal with PPP/C or APNU

Presidential candidate of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) Party, Azruddin Mohamed, today rejected claims that his party has entered into a secret agreement with either the governing PPP/Civic or the opposition APNU in the run-up to Monday’s general and regional elections.

Mohamed, addressing his supporters via his social media platform, said the allegations were nothing more than political rumours designed to mislead voters. “Let us be clear, WIN categorically denies any claims of secret deals or arrangements with any political party. By law, it is too late for any partnership to form. WIN is a registered independent party, accountable only to the people of Guyana,” he declared.

He said that the suggestions of a post-election alliance surfaced after what he alleged to be internal polls showed WIN gaining momentum across several regions. According to Mohamed, both the PPP/C and APNU have sought to undermine his movement, which he described as a “historic wave” reshaping the political landscape.

Mohamed emphasised that his coalition is not with any political organisation, but rather with “all Guyanese, united for progress and prosperity.” He said supporters across the country have urged him not to form alliances with either of the main parties, and he has assured them he would not disappoint.

“The rumours are nothing more than distractions from the real issues shaping our future. Our focus remains on transparency, facts, and solutions that serve everyone,” Mohamed stated, while urging voters to remain steadfast.

With just five days remaining before elections, Mohamed insisted that WIN is redefining politics in Guyana and that a vote for his party is “a vote for the country’s future.”