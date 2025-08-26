Motorcyclist, 60, killed in hit-and-run at Mocha Road

A 25-year-old car driver who was believed to have been speeding whilst under the influence of alcohol is in police custody after his car struck down a 60-year-old motorcyclist on Sunday, at about 6.30 am on the Mocha Access Road, East Bank Demerara, resulting in his death. The Guyana Police Force in a release yesterday said they are investigating Sookram’s (only name given) death.

The incident involved a motorcar PNN 5140, driven at the time by Shawn Alleyne, and motorcycle CP 4540, ridden by Sookram aka Vijay, of 1459 Plot B Block V Herstelling East Bank Demerara. The deceased’s son, Romel Sookram said that his family, along with his dad recently relocated to Herstelling to live and on Sunday his father was heading to Sheriff Street where some of his family live when he got into the accident.