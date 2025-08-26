New GPS HQ inaugurated at Lusignan

The Government of Guyana yesterday commissioned the newly constructed Guyana Prison Service Headquarters at Lusignan.

A release from the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the relocation of the Prison Service Head-quarters from Brickdam to Lusignan represents a bold step in reshaping Guyana’s correctional system. Situated within the Lusignan Prison compound, the new headquarters offers significantly more space, allowing for expanded administrative operations, improved staff coordination, and closer integration of security and rehabilitative functions.

The release said that the ceremony also highlighted key rehabilitative and support facilities aimed at equipping inmates with the skills and services essential for successful reintegration into society. These include the Trade Shops for inmates ($54,399,009), providing practical hands-on training in various trades; the Infirmary Annex ($35,807,650), offering improved healthcare services; and the Vocational Training School ($102,180,215), along with its supporting infrastructure and completion works ($29,210,960), which delivers comprehensive education and skills development programmes. Collectively, these initiatives demonstrate the Government’s commitment to a holistic approach to corrections, fostering personal growth and actively reducing recidivism.

Essential operational facilities were also unveiled, reflecting a balanced and comprehensive approach to correctional management, the release said. These include the kitchen ($54,895,720), ensuring the efficient preparation of nutritious meals for inmates; the Female Officers’ Living Quarters ($60,232,853); and the Senior Officers’ Living Quarters ($91,977,940).

Delivering the feature address, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn said that the Government’s efforts to revolutionise the prison system extend far beyond infrastructure. He emphasised that the ultimate goal is the rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates into society.

“This new headquarters and the other facilities we are building here stand as a metaphor for transformation,” Benn stated. “While we are putting in the physical infrastructure, the next big step is performance. We must carefully examine whether there is transformation in the types of crimes and in the individuals committing them and then identify the best results and approaches”.

The Minister reflected on the situation prior to 2020, when he said that prison conditions were dire, with inmates forced to sleep on floors and hammocks in overcrowded spaces. He noted that major infrastructural upgrades at Lusignan, Mazaruni, and other facilities have significantly improved living and working conditions for both inmates and staff.

He called upon prison officers to balance security with humanity and respect, stressing, “I do not want prisoners beaten; they must be treated with dignity. The aim is to shift the service’s focus from simply incarcerating individuals to actively and conscientiously rehabilitating them”.