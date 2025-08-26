Guyana News

Region Five gets two nursery schools

Children at the Hopetown Nursery yesterday (Ministry of Education photo)
Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand yesterday commissioned the No.8 Nursery School and Hopetown Nursery School in Region Five.

 A release from the Ministry of Education said that these two facilities represent a combined investment of $175 million and will directly benefit over 120 children and their families.

The No.8 Nursery School, built at a cost of $85 million, is now home to 41 children, supported by a team of five fully trained teachers. For years, these pupils and teachers were accommodated under the bottom house of the No.8 Primary School. To-day, they are moving into a modern, child-friendly building, the release said.

The Hopetown Nursery School, which cost $90 million, will serve 80 children with the support of nine trained teachers. This new structure replaces an aging wooden building that had housed nursery classes for decades.

