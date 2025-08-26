Region Five gets two nursery schools

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand yesterday commissioned the No.8 Nursery School and Hopetown Nursery School in Region Five.

A release from the Ministry of Education said that these two facilities represent a combined investment of $175 million and will directly benefit over 120 children and their families.

The No.8 Nursery School, built at a cost of $85 million, is now home to 41 children, supported by a team of five fully trained teachers. For years, these pupils and teachers were accommodated under the bottom house of the No.8 Primary School. To-day, they are moving into a modern, child-friendly building, the release said.

The Hopetown Nursery School, which cost $90 million, will serve 80 children with the support of nine trained teachers. This new structure replaces an aging wooden building that had housed nursery classes for decades.