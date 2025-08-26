Social media personalities charged and placed on bail

Social media personality Mikhail Rodrigues also known as “Guyanese Critic” and Bryan Mackintosh also known as “Bryan Maxx” appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday before Magistrate Leron Daly cross-charged with unlawful wounding, provoking the breach of the peace and abusive language.
Rodrigues’ charge alleges that he on Saturday 23rd of August at Queenstown, Georgetown unlawfully assaulted Mackintosh and Mackintosh’s is that he on Saturday 23rd of August at Queenstown, Georgetown provoked Ossie Rodgers and Rodrigues. Mackintosh faced another charge which alleges that on Saturday 23rd of August at Queenstown, Georgetown he used abusive language towards Rodgers.