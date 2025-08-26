UK firm to construct Terminal 2 at CJIA

The sod was turned yesterday for the construction of Terminal 2 at the Cheddi Jagan International Air-port, Timehri by BHM Construction Inc out of the UK in collaboration with the Manchester Airport Group Ltd.

This is according to a statement by the Ministry of Public Works.

At the event, President Irfaan Ali emphasized that the terminal is not just infrastructure, but part of a broader move showcasing Guyana’s culture and natural heritage. He highlighted the sector’s rapid growth in routes, carriers, employees, and cargo movement, crediting it to deliberate government investments.

Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, noted that previous upgrades, including runway expansion and modernized bridges, were strategic steps preparing Guyana to become a major aviation hub. The release said that Terminal 2 will feature business lounges, expanded concessions, and facilities to handle the increasing global demand.

The 18-month construction project, beginning in 2026, will serve as the new arrival terminal.

The sod-turning ceremony was also attended by Deodat Indar, Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, British High Commissioner, Jane Miller alongside the Managing Director of BHM Construction Inc., Phil Atkinson.

A release from CJIA said that the new 156,000 square foot arrivals terminal will provide much-needed capacity to accommodate future growth, alleviate congestion and create a more convenient and relaxing passenger travel experience.

In February 2024, CJIA signed a non-binding Memorandum of Under-standing with Grupo Puntacana, a leading airport developer and operator from the Dominican Republic. A release said that the MoU outlined a collaborative effort to construct a new terminal building at CJIA, specifically designed to handle the growing influx of passengers.