Vivienne Daniel honoured at CARIFESTA XV for contributions to dance

By Telesha Ramnarine at CARIFESTA XV in Barbados

Guyanese dance choreographer and teacher Vivienne Cecelia Daniel was celebrated for her decades of artistic excellence in Guyana during “Icons Night – Born of the Rhythm,” a vibrant musical production staged on Sunday night as part of CARIFESTA XV in Barbados.

Though absent, Daniel’s impact was powerfully felt as her mother and the dance team she choreographed for accepted the award on her behalf, receiving heartfelt applause from a packed audience at the Walcott Warner Theatre, Errol Barrow Centre for Creative Imagination, University of the West Indies.

Daniel’s name has long been synonymous with the development of dance in Guyana as a pioneering choreographer, educator, and cultural visionary. Since 1980, she has dedicated her life to dance, not only through performance and choreography, but through training and mentorship of others.