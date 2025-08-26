Wanted bulletin issued for prime suspect in Vreed-en-Hoop murder

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday issued a wanted bulletin for the suspect who allegedly stabbed Toralpher Simon Harry to death on the Vreed-en-Hoop public road in the vicinity of Bright Star Chinese Restaurant on Sunday. The crime was committed around 3 am on Sunday. The GPF has identified Johnathan Mahadeo of Lot 51 New Road Vreed-en-Hoop West Coast Demerara as the prime suspect.

According to the GPF, 30-year-old Naipaul Sukhdeo said he and Harry were heading home from a Car and Bike Show at the Leonora Track and Field Centre at about 2.30 am when they stopped at a hotdog stall opposite the Bright Star Chinese Restaurant on the Vreed-en-Hoop public road. Sukhdeo told the police that while ordering hotdogs, Harry and an unidentified man became engaged in an argument and thereafter a scuffle ensued. During the scuffle, both parties ended up at the southern side of the road in the vicinity of Dalga Luck Chinese Restaurant where the suspect was seen armed with a knife.