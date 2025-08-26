PM making no apology on support for US; says Trinidad comes first

(Trinidad Guardian) Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar is standing firm in her support for the US Navy’s presence near Venezuela, telling critics that for the next five years her foreign and domestic policy will unapologetically be “Trinidad and Tobago first.”

She also dismissed claims that her stance weakened Caricom’s position, saying the regional body was already divided before her statement last Saturday.

Yesterday, former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley called her warning to Venezuela over Guyana “the most reckless foreign policy statement in years,” dismissing her rationale on anti-drug and gun trafficking efforts as “pure deflection.” He questioned why she did not consult Parliament or the public. Former foreign affairs minister Dr Amery Browne also claimed she had “sabotaged” Caricom’s ability to present a unified position.

In a detailed response to Guardian Media, Persad-Bissessar said whether the People’s National Movement and Caricom liked it or not, the US had the capacity to disrupt drug networks. She stressed that partnering with Washington was not to undermine the region but to defend it.

She added there was no need for this country to consult with Caricom on domestic issues, reiterating that T&T is disproportionately affected by the influx of illegal migrants, guns, and drugs from Venezuela.

“The Trinidadian taxpayers are the ones footing the bill for the tens of thousands of illegal Venezuelan migrants living in our country. Thousands of our citizens have been murdered in the last 25 years. Just yesterday, a 65-year-old retiree was raped, most likely by an illegal immigrant.”

The Prime Minister declared, “Going forward, our foreign policy will be dictated mainly by what is in the best interest of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. My Government will adopt a Trinidad and Tobago-first policy in the next five years.”

She rejected suggestions that her statement had weakened Caricom’s position, pointing out that several member states under the banner of ALBA — including St Lucia, St Vincent, Grenada, and Dominica — had already openly backed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and condemned the US.

“Caricom unity had already been fractured before my comments. I make no apology for standing firm against narco-trafficking and gun smuggling. I make no apology for defending a Caricom neighbour, Guyana, who is under threat. And I make no apology for putting the interests of Trinidad and Tobago first.”

While some Caricom members speak of a “zone of peace,” Persad-Bissessar said that was an illusion.

“The Caribbean is already on fire, engulfed by the flames of illicit drug, gun, and arms trafficking.”

She questioned why the PNM appeared to be against dismantling drug cartels while accusing Caricom of hypocrisy.

“Wasn’t Rowley the same Caricom Chair who appealed to the US for help in stemming the flow of guns into the region? Didn’t Caricom declare gun violence a public health emergency and an act of terror?”

Responding to criticism that she did not consult Parliament or the people, Persad-Bissessar said, “The serious national conversation occurred in April 2025, and the majority of citizens voted for the UNC fully knowing my views on the Venezuelan and American governments. Many seem to be so blinded by their irrational hatred for Trump that they don’t see the benefits of the US military thwarting the cartels in our region.”

She noted that the last government collaborated with former US President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party, adding that if condemnation of her actions was rooted in a dislike for Donald Trump, critics should “come out and say that.”

Efforts to get a response from Caricom have so far been unsuccessful.