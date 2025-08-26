Mair’s gold smuggling questions are best directed to the upper political echelon

Dear Editor,

I make an exception in replying to Mr. John “Bill Cotton” Mair’s letter titled “Strange link” (SN August 25, 2025). Mr. Mair may not have so intended, but it was a welcome Xmas gift, four months in advance. He asked a deep question: “There is no relation to GHK’s job under the previous administration is there?” Thoughtful. Adventurous. Dangerous, I add. Now I ask a question of my own. A few dear editor, and dear sir.

Who was it that drove the helpful president of this Republic to “dismantle onerous rules and regulations” at the Guyana Gold Board, among other state institutions? Not I, sire. Who was it that said that there is no evidence of gold smuggling, but the illustrious vice chief of Guyana? Not I, my lord. Who was it that said in these same SN columns about gold smuggling, which caused great discomfort at the heights of the Bank of Guyana, because of concerns raised there about the same gold smuggling traffic? As an aside, I have no relationship whatsoever with either Mr. Nazar “Shell” Mohamed or Mr. Azruddin Mohamed. Have had no word with the latter. Ever. Perhaps, Mr. Mair is better advised to ask who did. Who at the top of government? Who loved doing business with him? And who the people of the Royal Canadian Mint, a world-class organization loved doing the business of Guyana with, back then? I don’t know if that that still pertains.

Last, unlike many politicians and public servants in Guyana, I have no new wealth nor unexplained wealth. I have an old car, of over 20 years vintage. I do have some new dogs, though, if such counts in Mr. Mair’s speculations and expeditions. He should know also that he opens a can of worms for his political friends. I have no such friends. Own no such cans. On any occasion that Mr. Mair is ready to continue this conversation in the public space, he would find a most welcome comrade. Unfortunately, I can’t help him get his books to be mandatory reading in the classrooms of Guyana.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall