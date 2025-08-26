Seize the opportunity to address the deeper challenges of governance we face

Dear Editor,

President Ali has announced plans for medical schools for Regions 1, 2, 3, 6 and 9, in addition to the school in Region 4 based at the University of Guyana. Neither the Minister of Health nor the PPP/C 2025 manifesto adopts this rather extravagant idea in any shape or form. Indeed, the only reference to medical schools appears on page 36 of the manifesto listing among the key initiatives over the next five years the “Expansion of the UG medical programme, collaboration with private medical schools, and accessing postgraduate training and fellowships through strategic international partnerships.”

Readers (and voters) are left to wonder whether reliance should be placed on the President’s words or those of the party. One hopes the President has spoken out of turn, for such an adventurous path could prove reckless. A medical school worthy of the label is usually linked to a teaching hospital with hundreds of beds with several clinical departments with a sufficient patient load, a continuous supply of specialists, qualified doctors and nurses, laboratories, libraries, accreditation standards, and clinical rotations across multiple disciplines.

It is certain that no feasibility study would justify such an idea. Take Region 9 as an example: with less than 3% of the national population, it could never sustain the requirements of a full-fledged medical school.

Nothing is wrong with wanting to provide equitable access to medical (and other) services to our stretched population. But his idea is misconceived. What we need are a few more specialists such as the maternal and pediatric hospital in Ogle. We have invested in airstrips and medical evacuation facilities that make it possible to move patients with complex cases to these specialist facilities.

There is nothing new about this. We have had specialist hospitals before – Best Hospital on the West Coast of Demerara, the Mahaica Hospital, the Psychiatric Hospital in Berbice, and more recently the Infectious Diseases (COVID – 19) Hospital. It is reckless to change something that has worked in Guyana and are working around the world. We do not need projects that are more useful for ribbon cutting than for lasting healthcare delivery.

Assuming he is returned as President, he needs to understand the importance of planning before spending. Remember that in 2025, 66% of the budget is financed by borrowings and oil revenue. The easiest thing is to spend money and even easier still, to spend money belonging to others. Let us continue to build the Natural Resource Fund and to spend wisely.

If he is re-elected, it will be his legacy term. He must seize the opportunity to address the deeper challenges of governance which we face; reform and reinvigorate the National Assembly and its many committees; and give the constitutional commissions the independence and the mandate to carry out their functions. Fixing matters like the NIS and the Access to Information Act require will and purpose.

Oil has given us resources not to squander, but to manage prudently, transparently, and inclusively.

Sincerely,

Christopher Ram