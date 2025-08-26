The leader Guyana needs

Dear Editor,

Guyana is bracing in anticipation. Elections are just mere days away. While there are lots of conversations engaging this topical issue and rightly so, Guyana needs a true and dedicated leader who is going to take her out of corruption and poverty. Like many have opined before and after, and even currently, Guyana is rated as an interesting economic contender amongst some of the world’s most influential economies but yet there is poverty and our country is listed in the Third World bracket dependent on loans to foot major infrastructural projects.

It is a shame. Guyana needs someone and I am speaking about leaders who have vision and when I speak of vision I am talking about someone who has vested interests in Guyana’s development forever. Guyana needs leaders who are going to transform our roads. Guyana needs leaders who are going to pay attention to our electricity, its capacity and its output. Guyana needs leaders who are going to find a way of keeping our critical human resources, our lawyers, teachers; doctors, accountants, business folks. Guyana needs leaders who are going to implement better wages and salaries for its people, etc.

Guyana needs leaders who are going to utilize our resources to provide more viable jobs for our people. Leaders need to create more skill faceted jobs since the world is revolving around entrepreneurship.

New buildings and new schools are essential but the most critical components are the human expertise and equipment, without these new buildings would remain irrelevant and dormant over a period of time. I can go on and on but I would like in closing to wish all of the political contenders the very best and sincerely hope after this elections that they would continue to stand with and by the people regardless because moving forward would not only eliminate future problems but dealing with same would require leadership to engage and eventually solve. Hail to Guyana moving forward. May God shine his blessings upon our nation. Long live Guyana. “One People, One Nation and One Destiny”

Sincerely,

Yannason Duncan