Jamual John claims top spot in Farm Supplies Ltd. 40-lap criterium

Cycling fans were treated to a morning of fierce competition on Sunday when the country’s top riders battled through a gruelling 40-lap criterium along the Vlissengen Road and Irving Street circuit, just outside of Camp Ayanganna. The feature race produced a stirring performance from Jamual John, who marked his return to form with a commanding ride to reclaim the top spot on the podium. His display drew comparisons to the dominant style of his younger years, much to the delight of spectators.

John took the honours in the Overall General Classification, finishing ahead of seasoned rival Paul De Nobrega in second and Aaron Newton in third. Rounding out the top six were Segun Hubbard in fourth, Christopher Griffith in fifth, and rising talent Adjani Cutting in sixth.